Jags’ season ends with heartbreaking 72-67 OT loss to Grambling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end against Grambling in the quarterfinal round of the SWAC Basketball Tournament at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
The Jags fell 72-67 in overtime to the Tigers. Southern finished 8-11 overall and 8-6 in the SWAC.
Harrison Henderson came off the bench to lead the Jaguars with 20 points. He also had seven rebounds. SWAC Freshman of the Year Terrell Williams Jr. had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Samkelo Cele chipped in 11 points and grabbed seven boards.
Cam Christon led the way for Grambling with a game-high 26 points. He also had eight rebounds. Three other Tigers scored in double figures.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.