FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, breezy and warm as highs top out in the 80′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same in our weather with little change expected over the next couple of days. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected once again today, with highs climbing into the low 80s.
And again today, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority of us stay dry.
Saturday’s forecast is essentially the same as that for Friday, with some patchy fog possible in the morning.
Otherwise, look for a breezy and warm afternoon as highs top out in the low 80s.
Rain chances return to the forecast by Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. Scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but highs will still reach the low 80s for many.
Good rain chances are expected into Monday as the front gets hung up across the local area.
Scattered rains may persist into Tuesday before another round of rain moves through on Wednesday as a second cold front approaches.
That front should move through by early Thursday, finally bringing an end to the unsettled pattern and delivering somewhat cooler weather for the end of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.