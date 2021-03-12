Customers could see higher utility bills after Ice Storm in February

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people may be dealing with higher utility bills after the ice storm pushed through our area in February.
Both Entergy Louisiana and the Public Service Commission do not believe there is going to be a significant change in the usual amount people pay for utilities in March. But it all depends on how high you turned up your heat during that cold snap.
“We lost power for about a week,” said Arden Winters, a Walker resident.
When Arden Winters opened up her Entergy bill for February, she was shocked to see it was $943.19.
“And a bunch of people were like, yeah we’ve had the same problem. But ours was not 900 something dollars,” said Winters.
“Can you afford that?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe.
“No, no way. Single mom with a baby on the way, no,” said Winters.
“And so when you’re seeing increased usage due to your heating system, it can lead to some higher-than-normal bills,” said David Freese with Entergy Louisiana.
Freese says Entergy is expecting most people’s February bills to be similar to what they were in January. But every home is different, and the more you bump up the heat, the higher your bill could be.
“The larger the degree difference between outside and indoors that can drive your usage up and increase your bill substantially. We always recommend the customers keep their thermostat at 68 degrees, or the lowest possible temperature during Winter. Because every degree above 68 during the Wintertime, can actually increase your bill by 3%,” said Freese.
“We’re still kind of doing the postmortem to see how bad it was, what are the sources of how high it’s going to be. And what could be done to mitigate that,” said Dr. Craig Greene, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner for District 2.
Dr. Greene says they’re looking to make sure utility companies don’t take advantage of customers. And to perhaps spread out the extra costs, so customers aren’t paying all at once.
“We’re talking with all the major companies, to let’s figure out that cost and then let’s spread that over several months to up to a year. So that ratepayers that are on a fixed income, that will be more absorbable for them than one big hit,” said Dr. Greene.
There are ways to mitigate some of the costs of your utility bills, like keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees if you’re running air, and 68 if you’re using heat.
Adjusting your blinds and making sure to keep your doors shut.
Freese told WAFB they have corrected Winters bill that was more than $940.
Still no word on how her bill was that high when her power was out for a week.
If you think there may be discrepancies in your Entergy bill, you can dial 1-800-ENTERGY or head to www.entergy.com/highbills/.
