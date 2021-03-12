CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested in connection to barber shop shooting on N. Foster Drive

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection with barber shop shooting on N Foster Drive
By WAFB Staff | March 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 9:46 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a barber shop on North Foster Drive February 18.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Brandon Turner, 25, was arrested on March 11 for his involvement in a shooting that killed Louis Williams, 35, and injured three others.

Authorities say Turner was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree degree murder (three counts) and illegal use of a weapon.

Brandon Turner, 25, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on several charges including first-degree murder.
Brandon Turner, 25, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on several charges including first-degree murder. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.