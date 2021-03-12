CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested in connection to barber shop shooting on N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a barber shop on North Foster Drive February 18.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Brandon Turner, 25, was arrested on March 11 for his involvement in a shooting that killed Louis Williams, 35, and injured three others.
Authorities say Turner was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree degree murder (three counts) and illegal use of a weapon.
