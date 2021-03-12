Baker School District votes not to appeal USDA loan rejection

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baker High School never recovered from the tragic floods of 2016 and was recently denied a loan from the federal government. They were asking for $14 million to rebuild the school.
The Baker School District held a meeting on Thursday, March 11 to vote on whether they should appeal that vote. Since the floods of 2016 Baker High School has been anything but back up and running, the school has been completely vacant for the last couple of years, forcing those high school students to seek their education elsewhere.
A lot of them have been packed into the middle school not too far away.
“I would say that we have the right to appeal but we’ve met with the USDA and the chances of the appeal being successful would be slim to none. They indicated in their letter that they would not accept our security as we have it and that they will not accept making the loan through what’s called a conduit issuer”, said Council Attorney Winston Decuir Sr.
After a lot of back and forth the council voted not to appeal, saying that they would be better off using the little money that they do have to at least start on the renovations and get as many kids back into the school as they can. They’re under the impression that the more kids they can bring back the more money they will be able to generate and then they could re-apply for that additional money from the USDA.
Ultimately, the city of Baker wants their kids back in their own school as soon as possible and they’re tired of waiting.
