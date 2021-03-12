APSO searching for missing Prairieville man with mental health condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 29-year-old Daniel Fitch who was last seen at his residence on March 9.
Fitch has no phone or vehicle and suffers from schizophrenia. Fitch is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including a large grenade on the back of his left hand. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike tennis shoes and a dark blue sleeveless shirt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Fitch are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
