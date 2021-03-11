WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Sai’Vion Jones - St. James DE

ST. JAMES, La. (WAFB) - Another defensive player was unveiled as the fifth member of the nine Warrick Dunn Award finalists for Sportsline Player of the Year.
The first four guys played defensive back but LSU recruit Sai’Vion Jones terrorized opposing linemen and quarterbacks, making the jobs of the St. James DBs a good bit easier.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end earned all-state first team honors as a senior and was named Louisiana’s Class 3A Defensive MVP.
Jones had 75 tackles and 10 sacks in an abbreviated 2020 season a year after he helped the Wildcats to a state title and a perfect 15-0 season with 103 tackles.
Among them 13 tackles for loss plus 13 sacks to go with 25 quarterback hurries, which earned him another state MVP and 4-star rating among recruits.
“When you’re taking on double teams a lot and you still have those numbers ... the quarterback is saying, ‘I don’t have ... my clock is not that long,” said head coach Robert Valdez.
Jones makes it five down and four to go. You can watch in-depth coverage of all nine finalists Saturday night in prime time, as we honor our players of the week and name the Sportsline Player of the Year.
