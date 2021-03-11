WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Michael Cerniauskas - Catholic DB

“My mom and dad come to every game and Michael didn’t play,” said former head coach Gabe Fertitta. “He was in his jersey on the sidelines and after the game, she said, ‘Who is number 26? I couldn’t watch the game because I was so enthralled with watching him coach and encourage and be around his teammates on the sideline the entire game.’ She said, ‘It was so unbelievable to watch this.’”