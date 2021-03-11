Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to eligible patients at 2 stores in EBR through March 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walmart is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to eligible recipients at two of its stores in East Baton Rouge Parish from Thursday, March 11 to Monday, March 15, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office.
Officials say insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. An appointment is required and eligible individuals must make an appointment online.
You NEED to bring the following items with you on the day of your appointment:
- identification (driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID)
- proof of vaccine eligibility if applicable (e.g. your work ID)
- an insurance card (if you have one)
Officials also advise you to be prepared to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes after your shot while healthcare providers monitor you for an allergic reaction.
The vaccines will be administered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following Walmart locations (Please note, an appointment is required):
Walmart Supercenter
Walmart Supercenter
Walmart says it may bill an administration fee to your health insurance provider, health plan, or uninsured fund but will not charge you for the vaccine.
The Louisiana Department of Health says the following individuals are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time:
- Persons 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Community care providers and staff Dental providers and staff Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
- All pregnant persons
- Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19”. Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form, before their appointment, to receive the vaccine: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down syndrome Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2) Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2) Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus
