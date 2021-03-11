UVA advances on Beekman buzzer-beater in ACC Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, and the top-seed Virginia men’s basketball team defeated 8-seed Syracuse 72-69 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday.
The game-winning basket represented the only points scored by the freshman.
“That was my first-ever, walk-off, game-winner,” says Beekman.
Sam Hauser led UVA with 21 points, while Jay Huff had 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks.
UVA trailed by as many as 11 points in the 1st half, but the ‘Hoos defense held SU scoreless for the final 3:58 of the half, and the ‘Hoos trailed 39-36 at the break.
The teams traded the lead in the 2nd half.
Virginia led by six-points with 2:09 left, but the Orange tied the game at 69-69 on two Buddy Boeheim free throws with 0:29 remaining.
Boeheim scored a game-high 31 points for SU.
Beekman’s game-winning shot came on a kick-out by Kihei Clark, who finished with a game-high six assists, to go along with 10 points.
Virginia will take on the winner of Georgia Tech and Miami in the ACC Semifinals on Friday.
