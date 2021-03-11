TRUCE BR launches fundraiser to help at-risk youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A local non-organization that focuses on helping at-risk youth and teens in and around south Louisiana is kicking off a fundraiser on March 11 at 7 p.m.
The goal is to raise money for those most affected in our community by violence, namely the youth.
This will be the organization’s first annual fundraiser event.
According to Truce, the funds raised will help to support many of the services provided to the kids.
The event will live stream on Latagela Faye’s page as she will be the host and announcer to kick off the event beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
