Officials provide update with winter storm debris cleanup in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s growing frustration as cleanup continues from February’s winter storm.
East Baton Rouge Parish officials say they are halfway done with debris removal and are on track to finish by the last day of March.
“We’re in week three of cleanup and we’re approximately 50% done,” Kelvin Hill said, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer.
However, some residents are raising concerns over the progress.
In the Kenilworth neighborhood, piles of trees and limbs can be found outside people’s homes, and even one stacked as high as eight-feet tall. One homeowner told us the debris has become an eyesore and a potential safety hazard.
“You know you will see it building up. Then the next day they’ll move more, then move more, then it’s like how much more will they move or high will this get before they come remove it.”
Hill assures that if there’s still debris outside your home, don’t worry.
He said they expected the project would take about four to six weeks to complete and are still on pace to finish on time.
Hill estimates they will collect enough debris equal to Hurricane Delta.
“it’s not surprising the debris will be over 50,000 cubic yards. We’ve collected north of 20,000 cubic yards so far and that’s quite a bit of material,” Hill said.
Hill is asking for people to remain patient as they push to complete this project over the next three weeks.
“I really want to get the debris up. I don’t want people to have to deal with it over the Easter holiday. So, we’re pushing very hard to get it done by the end of March.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.