Mother and son arrested in Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search is over for a Natchez man wanted in a shooting that injured two people.
Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says 20-year-old Cameron Washington and his mother 41-year-old Caronda Washington have been arrested and are being held without bond.
Cameron Washington is identified as the fourth shooter in a June 6, 2020 incident where a car parked in front of an apartment building had been shot into. Two people were injured.
Three men were arrested for the crime last year but Washington had been on the run. Chief Daughtry says Caronda Washington was arrested for aiding in the prevention of her son’s arrest. She was out of jail on a $20,000 dollar bond.
Wednesday they were found in a car together and arrested. There are three felony warrants on Cameron Washington.
He was considered armed and dangerous.
