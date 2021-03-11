Morgan’s bat stays hot as No. 21 LSU shuts out UNO 5-0

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan’s bat continued to stay hot as No. 21 LSU shut out the University of New Orleans 5-0 at Maestri Field on Wednesday, March 10.
Over the past two games for the Tigers, Morgan has collected six total hits including two triples, a double and six RBI. On the season Morgan has raised his batting average to .423 and currently leads the team. Morgan is also the leader in RBI with 17.
The Tigers(11-3) didn’t have the best night at the plate outside of Morgan’s three hits, and a pair of hits from both Dylan Crews and Cade Beloso. LSU struck out a total of 14 times against the Privateers (5-7).
Freshman pitcher Will Hellmers (3-1) pitched his longest outing of the season going 5.0 innings, striking out seven batters, allowing four hits and one walk.
Hellmers got the game started by striking out three out of the first four batters he faced and allowed one hit in the top of the first.
LSU would get on the board in the top of the third inning as Morgan would single to center field scoring Alex Milazzo to make it 1-0. The Tigers would add another run to make it 2-0 on a Beloso sac-fly to left field scoring Crews.
Morgan’s single would extend his hitting streak to 11 games.
The Tigers would add a couple of more runs in the top of the fifth inning as Crews started things off with a single to left field and Crews would later come around to score after Morgan tripled to left field to make it 3-0.
Morgan would score on a RBI double by Beloso to make it 4-0.
LSU added one more run in the top of the seventh inning as Morgan scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
The Tiger pitching staff shutdown the Privateers at the plate as LSU only allowed eight hits while striking out 12 batters.
LSU will be back in Alex Box Stadium as they take on the University of Texas San Antonio in a weekend series.
