Metro Council approves last hurdle for old Cortana Mall to turn into new Amazon distribution center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is clearing the way for Amazon to move into the old Cortana Mall.
A round of applause capped off a special East Baton Rouge Metro Council Zoning Meeting on March 10, finally approving the sale of Cortana Mall to the giant company.
“I am proud to stand here and fully support the rezoning of the development of the former Cortana Mall. A mall that has undoubtedly impacted all of us in one way or another, over the past 45 years,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Mayor Broome calls this a ‘generational project.’
According to The Baton Rouge Business Report, the multiple properties that makeup Cortana Mall were sold to Amazon.com Services LLC for more than $17 million.
But still, even with all of that known, city leaders are staying quiet on the company doing the bidding for the site.
“Any huge corporation that would locate there would certainly mean more jobs, it would mean a stronger economy for Baton Rouge. So it would be a win, win for our citizens as well as this government,” said Mayor Broome..
Broome says the move will provide 1000 new jobs for residents.
EBR Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn, District 6, says this is huge news for his district.
“It would be a huge revenue generator. It’s going to impact everything that we do in Baton Rouge. I’m happy that a company such as this, is looking at Baton Rouge as a place to do business,” said Councilman Dunn.
“We have started a journey today, that will certainly show the manifestation of a great opportunity for our city and parish,” said Mayor Broome.
Dillard’s Clearance, the last store at the Cortana Mall, will be closing in April.
Officials are hopeful that the Amazon move, will attract new businesses to relocate nearby.
The mayor says more details will be revealed about the property in the coming days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.