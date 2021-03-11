Louisiana Department of Health expands their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list to asthmatic patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors says it’s very common for children all the way to adults to have asthma, LDH chose to expand the eligibility because asthma is considered a serious lung disease.
“Asthma can cause plenty of deaths a year. It’s a very scary illness, you literally can not breathe, it cuts off your breathing, your bronchiolar tubes swell up,” says Shelly Mott.
Mott was first diagnosed with asthma when she was just three. During the pandemic, she’s been doing her best to keep herself and her family away from the virus.
“I rolled with the punches, I wasn’t afraid per say, but I did keep my asthma inhalers with me. That’s probably one thing that I really did do is keep inhalers with me at all times,” adds Mott.
Mott says she and her 20-year-old son, who also struggles with asthma, are talking about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Louisiana Department of Health recognizes COVID-19 as a respiratory illness and putting that on an asthmatic patient—who already struggles with breathing—can be detrimental. Dr. Ben Gaudin is a specialist in Allery and Immunology, and he says he has been recommending all of his patients with asthma to get vaccinated.
“We are very excited that the group of patients, they are able to receive the COVID vaccine, is now including some of our asthmatics. Asthma again can be triggered by respiratory infections, and anything that helps reduce the risk of that infection will be very helpful in keeping them from catching the infection an having more difficulty with their asthma,” says Dr. Gaudin.
In Louisiana, people who are 16 and older can only get the Pfizer shot. Those who are 18 and older can choose from any of the three COVID-19 vaccines.
