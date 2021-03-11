Lawmaker pushes back against big tech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of people use social media every day. And nowadays it’s not unlikely for someone to have their account suspended or removed.
One Louisiana lawmaker wants to make it possible for someone who does experience this to be able to take it up in court by putting together a bill that does just that.
“And this bill would allow big tech to continue to delete dangerous materials etc. if they want but it would ensure that their standards were applied neutrally”, said Rep. Lance Harris who wrote the bill.
Representative Harris says there’s been an unfortunate lack of action taken at the federal level.
“I don’t see the federal government taking any steps, in fact, this is a movement across the states. I know there’s at least 30 other states that are doing something similar to this”, said Harris.
Lance Harris is a republican and usually conservatives argue that the federal government doesn’t have a right to intrude into what a private business does. Harris says this is different. Professor Lance Porter with LSU Manship School of Mass Communication sees it another way.
“Free speech is about government censorship. Private citizens and private companies can do whatever they want with expression. So, they have a right choose whatever they want to express”, said Dr. Porter.
“Look big tech can still do what they do but they’re just not applying their standards equally across the spectrum of either political ideology, race, or religious beliefs I mean we see it every day”, said Harris.
“I’ve been banned a couple times because of this. I didn’t put a period here, so it looked like the way I typed it, in the sentence, attacked someone when I was actually saying they’re attacking me and I was banned for 3 days for that”, said Cody Martin who’s had his Facebook banned.
Cody Martin says at the end of the day it boils down to our basic rights of freedom of speech.
“Any side...you should be able to say what you want as long as it’s not tearing down somebody or threatening them...that’s not the way it’s working right now though”, Martin explained.
For those who take their case to court, the bill would provide a jury trial, actual damages, and statutory damages of $50,000 for every violation and authorizes the attorney general to investigate any alleged violations. Session begins on April 12th.
