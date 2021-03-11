FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy, warm and mostly dry with highs in the low 80s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy, warm, and mostly dry weather will prevail again today, with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast and highs in the low 80s.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority of us should remain dry.
Little change is expected through Saturday, with somewhat muggy morning starts near 60 degrees expected and highs topping out in the low 80s.
The potential for a few stray showers will also remain, but rain chances are expected to run less than 20%.
An approaching cold front will deliver scattered showers and a few t-storms to the area by late Sunday, with somewhat better rain chances expected by Monday.
The front will then get hung up nearby, with somewhat lower rain coverage expected on Tuesday before rains increase once again on Wednesday.
Next week doesn’t look quite as warm, but temperatures will remain mild, with lows generally in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
We may see a bit of a cool down by the end of the week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.