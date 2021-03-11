EBRSO, OLOL holding blood drive for Central High School student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11 to benefit a Central High School student.
Blayne Griffin, 16, a sophomore at Central High School, was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma called malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor. The tumor has caused the bone to become very soft. Deputies say Blayne will have his pelvis replaced at the end of March.
Blayne is the son of EBRSO Cpl. William “Billy” Griffin.
Every pint of blood collected will give Blayne’s parents monetary credits to help with medical expenses and ensure the Baton Rouge area has an adequate supply of blood.
Donors can donate in honor of Blayne at EBRSO headquarters, located at 8900 Jimmy Wedell Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70807.
Medical staff with the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center have partnered with EBRSO for the blood drive.
Donors are asked to make an appointment before donating.
Donors should:
- Eat before donating
- Bring a photo ID
- Bring reading glasses
- Wear a face covering
- Be 17 or older
