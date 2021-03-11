CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection with barber shop shooting on N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting on N Foster Drive.
The shooting happened at a barber shop in the 2000 block of N Foster Drive on Feb. 18.
Brandon Turner, 25, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempt first-degree murder (three counts), illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, according to investigators.
Police describe Turner as 6′2″ tall, weighing 173 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the location of Turner contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from the Crime Stoppers website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App.
Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
