Covington city services hacked

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials say several of Covington’s city services computer systems have been hacked.
“Currently, we are locked out of all computer and phone systems including police, fire, public works, finance, and access to all e-mail,” officials posted on Facebook around 8 a.m. on March 11.
If you have an emergency, please call 911. For all non-emergency police-related calls, please call 985-898-2338 or you can utilize the Covington PD crime reporting app.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.