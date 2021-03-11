BRPD not transparent or responsive in teen video probe, attorney claims

“Unfortunately, the BRPD has not provided the promised transparency on this case, Fisher said this week. “We have viewed videotape, selected by the BRPD, for approximately 30 minutes. The viewed videotape segments were queued and narrated by BRPD representatives present at the viewing. We were not allowed to view any additional videotape, listen to any dispatch or officer communications nor listen to any calls or view any evidence which resulted in the BRPD dispatch to the scene or the actions of the officers at the scene. Rather, we were advised after the limited viewing that the conference room was needed for another purpose and escorted out of the department. The videotape I viewed was disturbing and demands further investigation. So much for transparency,” Fisher added.