Blanquette de Veau

In a large stockpot, bring cubed veal, water and stock to a low boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to simmer. Do not boil. Skim foam and other impurities that float to surface of stock during simmering. The veal cubes will create quite a lot of foam while simmering. Simmer 15–20 minutes, stirring gently. When all veal is poached to a white color and foam has been skimmed from surface of stock, remove from stove. Drain through a colander, reserve liquid and set aside. Rinse veal thoroughly under cold running water to remove any remaining foam. Set aside. In a 2–3 gallon, heavy-bottomed saucepot, add rinsed veal and reserved stock. NOTE: Remaining stock should measure approximately 5½ quarts. Add onion quarters, whole garlic cloves, thyme leaves and dry cloves and season lightly with salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 45 minutes to 1 hour or until veal is tender but not falling apart, stirring occasionally. Strain veal and reserve 1 gallon of stock, discarding onions, garlic, thyme and cloves. Return saucepot to stove, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add diced onions, celery, baby carrots and sliced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour, whisking constantly until a white roux is achieved. Add reserved veal stock, mushrooms and pearl onions. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 15 minutes. Add heavy cream, return to a low simmer and stir occasionally until a rich cream stew develops, 30–40 minutes. Add green onions and adjust seasonings if necessary with salt, pepper and granulated garlic.