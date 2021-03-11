BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Blanquette De Veau or Veal Stew in Cream Sauce is one of the classic country dishes of French cooking. It was normally cooked in Spring time when young calves were born and there was not a need for an extra young bull. The French settling in Louisiana in early 1700s brought this wonderful country dish with them to this new world where it was elevated into a delicacy in many early New Orleans restaurants.
Prep Time: 3 Hours
Yields: 12 Servings
Ingredients:
6 pounds veal shoulder or butt, (1-inch) cubed
3 quarts water
3 quarts low-sodium beef stock
2 medium onions, peeled and quartered
8–10 whole cloves garlic, peeled
4 sprigs fresh thyme leaves
2 dry cloves
salt and black pepper to taste
1 cup butter
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
2 cups baby carrots, diagonally sliced
½ cup thinly sliced garlic
1 cup flour
3 cups sliced button mushrooms
1 dozen white pearl onions, peeled
1 quart heavy whipping cream
1 cup sliced green onion tops
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large stockpot, bring cubed veal, water and stock to a low boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to simmer. Do not boil. Skim foam and other impurities that float to surface of stock during simmering. The veal cubes will create quite a lot of foam while simmering. Simmer 15–20 minutes, stirring gently. When all veal is poached to a white color and foam has been skimmed from surface of stock, remove from stove. Drain through a colander, reserve liquid and set aside. Rinse veal thoroughly under cold running water to remove any remaining foam. Set aside. In a 2–3 gallon, heavy-bottomed saucepot, add rinsed veal and reserved stock. NOTE: Remaining stock should measure approximately 5½ quarts. Add onion quarters, whole garlic cloves, thyme leaves and dry cloves and season lightly with salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 45 minutes to 1 hour or until veal is tender but not falling apart, stirring occasionally. Strain veal and reserve 1 gallon of stock, discarding onions, garlic, thyme and cloves. Return saucepot to stove, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add diced onions, celery, baby carrots and sliced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour, whisking constantly until a white roux is achieved. Add reserved veal stock, mushrooms and pearl onions. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 15 minutes. Add heavy cream, return to a low simmer and stir occasionally until a rich cream stew develops, 30–40 minutes. Add green onions and adjust seasonings if necessary with salt, pepper and granulated garlic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.