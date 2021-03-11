Asparagus and Wild Rice Soup with Caramelized Leeks

Trim and remove bottom 2-inches of asparagus, reserving trimmings. Cut trimmed asparagus into 1-inch pieces and set aside separately. Cut leeks in half lengthwise and wash well. Chop green part of leeks into 2-inch pieces then set aside and reserve for stock. Thinly slice white part of leeks then set aside and reserve for soup. In a medium stockpot, bring 3 quarts water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add reserved asparagus trimmings, leek greens, onion, celery, carrots and garlic cloves. Reduce heat to low and simmer 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and strain stock through a sieve, pushing down on solids to extract all liquid. Set stock aside, discarding solids. In a large saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add leek whites and sauté 5–7 minutes or until caramelized, stirring often. Add asparagus and cook 3–5 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Add 1½ quarts reserved asparagus stock and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Add cooked rice, lemon juice and tarragon then return to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Serve hot.