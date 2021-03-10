WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Da’Veawn Armstead - Central S

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central’s Da’Veawn Armstead represents the third straight senior who played in the defensive backfield to be selected as a finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award.
Armstead said his favorite play of the year was a monster hit delivered on the first snap at Denham Springs. He read the play right off the bat and then laid the lumber.
The TCU recruit had seven interceptions this season to lead the Wildcats.
“To me, I’m a ball hawk but I can also come down and hit,” said Armstead. “I think I can do anything. I think I can play high. I think I can cover. Get in the box a little bit. I like to do a lot of things.”
“When I first came back to Central, I thought he stood out to me,” added assistant coach Ken Hilton. “He was playing cornerback at the time and it was like, ‘Who’s this kid?’ I could tell he was a safety by just some of the things he was doing. He was raw but you could see the upside of him.”
The awards banquet will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on WAFB.
