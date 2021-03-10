Southern’s Terrell Williams named SWAC Freshman of the Year

Southern Men’s Basketball

Southern’s Terrell Williams named SWAC Freshman of the Year
Southern's Terrell Williams (0) (Source: Southern University Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman | March 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 6:54 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced their 2020-21 All-SWAC teams and individual awards for men’s basketball. The conference honors are voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Freshman forward Terrell Williams was named the SWAC Freshman of the Year. He was the lone Jaguar to earn a postseason honor on Tuesday, March 9.

Williams ended his freshman season ranked 22nd in the league in assists per game with 1.6, he also averaged 7.1 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds.

The complete list of all-conference awards are listed below.

All-SWAC First Team

Troymain Crosby- Alcorn State

Michael Weathers- Texas Southern

Tristan Jarrett- Jackson State

Cam Mack- Prairie View A&M

Shaun Doss Jr.- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

All-SWAC Second Team

Jawaun Daniels- Prairie View A&M

Jayveous McKinnis – Jackson State

Cameron Christon- Grambling State

Garrett Hicks- Alabama A&M

Jalen Johnson- Alabama A&M

Player of the Year

Tristan Jarrett - Jackson State

Defensive Player of the Year

Jayveous McKinnis - Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Michael Weathers - Texas Southern

Freshman of the Year

Terrell Williams - Southern

Coach of the YearByron Smith - Prairie View A&M

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.