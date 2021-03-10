Southern’s Terrell Williams named SWAC Freshman of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced their 2020-21 All-SWAC teams and individual awards for men’s basketball. The conference honors are voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.
Freshman forward Terrell Williams was named the SWAC Freshman of the Year. He was the lone Jaguar to earn a postseason honor on Tuesday, March 9.
Williams ended his freshman season ranked 22nd in the league in assists per game with 1.6, he also averaged 7.1 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds.
The complete list of all-conference awards are listed below.
All-SWAC First Team
Troymain Crosby- Alcorn State
Michael Weathers- Texas Southern
Tristan Jarrett- Jackson State
Cam Mack- Prairie View A&M
Shaun Doss Jr.- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
All-SWAC Second Team
Jawaun Daniels- Prairie View A&M
Jayveous McKinnis – Jackson State
Cameron Christon- Grambling State
Garrett Hicks- Alabama A&M
Jalen Johnson- Alabama A&M
Player of the Year
Tristan Jarrett - Jackson State
Defensive Player of the Year
Jayveous McKinnis - Jackson State
Newcomer of the Year
Michael Weathers - Texas Southern
Freshman of the Year
Terrell Williams - Southern
Coach of the YearByron Smith - Prairie View A&M
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.