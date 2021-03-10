‘Several hundred’ appointments available at weekly pop-up vaccination clinic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine continues as another weekly pop-up clinic opens to the public starting Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging will be accepting several hundred appointments to get vaccinated and help stop the spread at EBRCOA Lotus Center on 1701 Main Street in Baton Rouge.
It will be every week on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are two ways to register to get a vaccine.
A link will be available online that will take you to Albertson’s scheduler, where you can make an appointment. You can also call the Council on Aging at the number 225-831-9200.
The director of marketing said they have managers standing by to answer the phone. They will walk you through the registration process.
“We are definitely trying to respond to the growing need for access to the vaccine, and we have seen that our pop-up clinics have been very successful,” said Angell Jackson. “So we’re going to continue that and make it more available on a weekly basis.”
Jackson said there’s no charge to get the vaccine, and they’re currently following state eligibility requirements.
There are a bunch of partners working together to bring on this weekly event, including the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), Office of Public Health, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, Office of the Baton Rouge Mayor President Sharon Weston-Broome, the Governor’s Health Equity Task Force, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana National Guard and Albertsons.
