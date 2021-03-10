Residents in Livingston Parish say South Walker Road Roundabout is a nightmare

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development survey sent out has Livingston residents frustrated with the one on South Walker Road.
A typical roundabout is meant to keep drivers moving instead of just waiting at a light, but people say in Livingston Parish that the Walker roundabout makes it harder to navigate because it uses multiple lanes.
“We got to the other side of the roundabout, we were going through with the right of way to get on I-12, and a guy just blew right through the yield sign and straight into us,” says Lynn Dupre.
Dupre, who has been in Watson for 13 years, says this roundabout is a nightmare to drive around. After her accident, Dupre says she feels like too much traffic is squeezing in and out, and not slowing down.
The Walker South Road exit has two roundabouts that are connected by a two-lane bridge. While some folks don’t like it, business owners say it’s been great because it keeps traffic moving.
“No customer, not one has complained about the roundabout. The traffic hours it can get pretty congested here, but it keeps flowing,” says Lisa Verette who is the owner of Bayou Self Car Wash.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says roundabouts are safer and prevent cars from backing up off the I-12 exit. DOTD says they have other projects like this one—to help with traffic—that will happen over time. It’s just a type of change that people will have to get used to.
“We make constant assessments of traffic to determine what alternatives are available to us, and will they make significant or marked improvements in the functioning of that intersection and if it does we have projects in the pipeline,” says Dr. Shawn Wilson who is the secretary of DOTD.
DOTD says they send out surveys because they want to get feedback from the public and they will send out more in the future on different matters.
