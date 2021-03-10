Racketeering law expert hired by Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call

Floyd previously helped Willis when she used the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law to prosecute nearly three dozen Atlanta public school educators accused in a cheating scandal. In April 2015, after a trial that spanned months, a jury convicted 11 former educators of racketeering for their role in a scheme to inflate students’ scores on standardized exams. Willis was a lead prosecutor in the case while working for her predecessor, former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.