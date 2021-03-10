Paying off credit card debt with a high interest rate? Consider a balance transfer

“If you make an initial purchase with a credit card the APR is going to calculate a percentage of whatever that balance is. So as you pay that balance down, that percentage does go down or the amount of that percentage will be the same but the value of it goes down,” he explained. “So that’s why it’s just so important to not just pay the minimum payments on your debts because you’re really not making a chunk out of that. Obviously ideally you want to pay the balance off completely month to month. If you pay off your balance month to month by the billing cycle due date you’re actually avoiding interest altogether because of the grace period.”