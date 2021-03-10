LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant earns 5th SEC Freshman of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU star gymnast Haleigh Bryant won SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season out of eight meets. Bryant posted a career best all-around score of 39.625 against No. 22 Missouri.
Bryant scored her first career 10 on her front handspring-front pike half vault in LSU’s win over Missouri on Friday, March 5. She became just the sixth gymnast this season to earn a 10 on vault. Bryant was the anchor in the opening rotation pushing LSU to a 49.550 on vault.
The Cornelius, N.C. native also added a 9.95 in the fifth spot of the LSU floor lineup. She also scored a 9.85 on beam and a 9.25 on bars.
She has become one of the top freshman in the nation and has also been named the top gymnast in the SEC after LSU’s win over Arkansas earlier this season.
No. 3 LSU will take the week off before competing in their fourth-straight SEC Championship on Saturday, March 20 in Huntsville, Ala.
