IRS offers tax relief to La. severe winter storm victims

The June 15, 2021 deadline applies to the first quarter estimated tax payment due on April 15, the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, tax-exempt organizations that operate on a calendar-year basis and have a 2020 return due on May 17, 2021, and penalties on deposits due on or after Feb. 11 and before Feb. 26 will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Feb. 26.