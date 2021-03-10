HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Semifinals (continued)

High School Basketball (Source: HSBB)
By WAFB Staff | March 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 11:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Teams were celebrating after winning their semifinal matchups on Tuesday, March 9, but they still have one more game to go before they can enjoy a real party.

Boys' Basketball Playoffs: Semifinals - Part 2 (3/9/21)

Class 1A (Semifinals)

  • Arcadia 46, North Central 38
  • White Castle 86, Northwood - Lena 70

Class B (Semifinals)

  • Anacoco 81, JS Clark 56
  • Simsboro 67, Hathaway 61

Division I (Semifinals)

  • Scotlandville 46, Jesuit 43
  • St. Augustine 75, St. Paul’s 72 (OT)

Division III (Semifinals)

  • Dunham 45, Lafayette Christian 28
  • Newman 54, Menard 45

