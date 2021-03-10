FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the morning as warming trend continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our warming trend continues with a milder start this morning and perhaps a slightly warmer afternoon ahead.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds today, with a stray shower not completely out of the question, but the vast majority of us staying dry, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Little change is expected in the pattern into at least Saturday, with morning starts near 60 degrees and highs topping out near or a little above 80 degrees. Rain chances will be slim, running less than 20% into the first part of the weekend.
Somewhat better rain chances arrive by Sunday afternoon and evening as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the west. For now, we’ve got rain chances posted at 40% on Sunday, with highs still expected to climb near 80 degrees before any rains develop.
The extended forecast features above normal uncertainty into next week, but a somewhat unsettled pattern is expected as the aforementioned cold front approaches but struggles to move through the region.
