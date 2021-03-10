Disaster declaration for winter weather approved for EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The White House has approved a major disaster declaration for East Baton Rouge Parish for winter weather that dropped temperatures below freezing and left thousands without power from Feb. 15 to Feb 18.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced President Joe Biden’s administration had approved the disaster declaration for East Baton Rouge and several other parishes in central and north Louisiana.
This opens the door for things like federal grants for temporary housing and home repairs.
More areas could be added to the list in the coming days.
