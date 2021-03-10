Detectives searching for suspect accused of robbing bank on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect accused of robbing a bank on Wednesday, March 10.
Police say the suspect walked into the Citizen’s Bank and Trust in the 2900 block of South Sherwood Forest around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money. The suspect grabbed money from the bank teller and ran out of the bank, according to investigators.
Authorities describe the suspect as 5′7″-5′8″ tall, weighing 170-180 lbs. pale complexion with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 334-7867(STOP).
