Detectives searching for suspect accused of robbing bank on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard
By WAFB Staff | March 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 4:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect accused of robbing a bank on Wednesday, March 10.

Police say the suspect walked into the Citizen’s Bank and Trust in the 2900 block of South Sherwood Forest around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money. The suspect grabbed money from the bank teller and ran out of the bank, according to investigators.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the whereabouts of this suspect to call 225-389-3845.
Authorities describe the suspect as 5′7″-5′8″ tall, weighing 170-180 lbs. pale complexion with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 334-7867(STOP).

