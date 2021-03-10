Detectives positively identify remains found in wooded area near Franklin; homicide investigation continues

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said human remains found in a wooded area near Franklin by two hunters have been positively identified as Casey Marie Collins, 39, of the Lafayette area.
Smith added the discovery was made about 10 miles north of Franklin on Jan. 8. SMPSO deputies retrieved the remains and detectives were able to match the DNA to a profile in CODIS to identify her.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information that can help solve what happened to Collins is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
