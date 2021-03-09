WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Matthew Langlois - Catholic Pointe Coupee S

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The first finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award, which has been presented for 14 years by the former Catholic High great, was revealed Monday, March 8.
Catholic Pointe Coupee’s Matthew Langlois, an LSU signee recruited as a safety, rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in an abbreviated senior year, averaging more than nine yards per carry.
With special teams and four pick-sixes, he added eight more touchdowns. Over his career, he scored a total of 81 times and rushed for 3,200 yards. His 75 tackles led the Hornets his senior season.
RELATED STORIES:
“Coach Orgeron gave him a great compliment when he said this guy might be wearing No. 18 one day,” said head coach David Simoneaux. “What you get with Matthew is the character and the leadership and the work ethic and the consistent day in and day out grit. He’s going to go out there and do a great job. He’s going to make everyone proud.”
COVID restrictions kept us from hosting this year’s banquet in February but WAFB is presenting nine finalists, all the Sportsline Players of the Week, and revealing this year’s winner Saturday night in prime time. The event will be held from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.