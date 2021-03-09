Trio of Tigers land All-SEC honors by USA Today Network

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trio of LSU Tigers have landed on USA Today Sports Network All-SEC team. A group of 11 writers who cover SEC teams for the network announced the honors on Monday, March 9.
LSU’s freshman phenom Cam Thomas was named Newcomer of the Year by the writers and was the only unanimous selection for the All-SEC first team. The SEC announced Thomas as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season.
Thomas finished the regular season by scoring 20 points or more in 10 straight games and helped the Tigers secure the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament by scoring 29 points in their win over Missouri.
Also joining Thomas on the first team was sophomore forward Trendon Watford, who is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assist per game while shooting 46.9% from the field.
Junior guard Javonte Smart was named to the All-SEC second team. Smart averaged 15.8 points per game, to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assist while shooting 48%.
Here is the complete list of All-SEC selections by the USA Today Sports Network:
First Team
Cam Thomas, LSU
Scotty Pippen, Jr., Vanderbilt
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Trendon Watford, LSU
Second Team
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
Javonte Smart, LSU
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Justin Smith, Arkansas
Coach of the Year – Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year – Herbert Jones, Alabama
Newcomer of the Year – Cam Thomas, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year – Herbert Jones, Alabama
