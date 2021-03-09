Odums ponders starting QB for matchup with Texas Southern after bye week

“I understand the emotion, playing against your hometown teams, a lot of guys on the team, you know, but you’re a quarterback and you play for the Jags,” said Odums. “One thing we pride ourselves on is composure - under pressure composure. And he wasn’t the only one that got out of composure. But it’s just something that ... you know, you don’t have the off-season to work that part of your culture but we’ll get it fixed.”