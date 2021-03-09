Odums ponders starting QB for matchup with Texas Southern after bye week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dawson Odums and his Southern football team have two weeks to get ready for their road trip to Texas Southern while stewing over losing their only home game of the season before they head out on the road again.
Odums is figuring out who will start at quarterback after pulling Ladarius Skelton in the second quarter against UAPB for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, leaving John Lampley to take over from there.
“I understand the emotion, playing against your hometown teams, a lot of guys on the team, you know, but you’re a quarterback and you play for the Jags,” said Odums. “One thing we pride ourselves on is composure - under pressure composure. And he wasn’t the only one that got out of composure. But it’s just something that ... you know, you don’t have the off-season to work that part of your culture but we’ll get it fixed.”
Skelton finished 4-of-6 passing for 54 yards. He also ran the ball six times for 21 yards.
The Jags fell 33-30 to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, March 6.
