Mass vaccination events lacking attendance

“We’ll be close to the finish line when everybody else says okay it’s my turn and I’m ready. And so, I don’t see that yet, I see it coming and I hope that it’s brewing but we need the next wave the 20–50-year-olds to say I also want the vaccine. That’s when we reach the finish line and until then we have a lot of work to do”, said Dr. Catherine O’Neal with Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.