Mass vaccination events lacking attendance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re among those eligible to receive your vaccine, look no further than the Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Scotlandville this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“This will be a drive-thru so all you have to do is pull up to our registration area and you will follow the directions of the national guard personnel there and we will have 4 lanes in place so that we can get people in get them out. And once you’ve received your vaccination, you’ll be directed to an area to park your vehicle for observation”, said Pastor Clee Lowe with Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Pastor Lowe tells me with the help he’s received from the Department of Health and the national guard, the church was given 500 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And since it’s a one-shot vaccine, it should be a steady flow with no follow-up appointment required.
“And it’s very important that we reach out to the community and get them vaccinated for the simple reason we want to be able to create a heard immunity”, said Pastor Lowe.
As of right now, the number of those who have registered for the event is not even close to the 500 doses they have to give out.
“Right now, we have a total number registered of 153. And if you’re listening to this, we encourage you that if you have not signed up or received your first dose please do so”, Pastor Lowe pleaded.
One of the common problems we’ve seen with these events is that not enough people show up, resulting in wasted doses. a problem that some in the medical field say can be fixed by expanding the age requirement needed to qualify.
“We’ll be close to the finish line when everybody else says okay it’s my turn and I’m ready. And so, I don’t see that yet, I see it coming and I hope that it’s brewing but we need the next wave the 20–50-year-olds to say I also want the vaccine. That’s when we reach the finish line and until then we have a lot of work to do”, said Dr. Catherine O’Neal with Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.
And Pastor Lowe couldn’t agree more.
“We truly believe that if we could lower that age threshold to 55 and under, we will meet that 500-dose goal”, Pastor Lowe explained.
After reaching out to the governor’s office, they said that they along with the department of health “are constantly evaluating the vaccine supply and when to add new groups to the eligibility list. This is an ongoing effort and updates will be announced as soon as possible”.
