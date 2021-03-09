LSU target Jacoby Mathews receives elite 5-star status

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was quite obvious on Friday nights this past fall that Jacoby Mathews is a dynamic talent. Now the country no doubt knows. Rivals recruiting service elevated Mathews to elite five-star status. The Ponchatoula junior is also ranked No. 11 overall in the 2022 class.
“I was super excited. It’s kind of weird. One day you know you’re a 5-star, and it’s kind of exciting. The next day you’re a regular, human being. I know I’m at the top right now, but there’s someone fighting for that spot, so I can’t stop,” said Jacoby Mathews.
Mathews plays QB for the Green Wave, but he’s being recruited to play safety. LSU is working around the clock to keep the 6′2″ defender in-state.
“I talk to Coach Mac (Mickey Joseph) Coach (Daronte) Jones, Coach Yoyo. Really everyone on the staff on both sides of the ball. From strength and conditioning coaches and everything. I’ve been there since seventh grade. They treat me good. They’re coming harder and harder now. They call me three times a week. So it’s going good with them,” said Mathews.
The coaching staff of the Tigers isn’t the only group recruiting Mathews. The people of Ponchatoula are also pushing for LSU.
“All the time, every game. I got a whole bunch of LSU clothes. So if I wear something out, everybody says you better go there. It’s kind of a fun thing too,” said Mathews.
Mathews recently released his top six prospective schools. They’re Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and of course, LSU.
