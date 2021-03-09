LSU hires former Louisiana football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football has added a familiar name to those who follow Louisiana high school football to their off-field football staff.
LSU announced the hiring of Jon Randall Belton as the new Director of Scouting. Belton a West Monroe High graduate and was a star quarterback for the Rebels and helped lead them to an 11-1 record as a senior.
During his time at West Monroe Belton’s high school career was filled with season ending injuries, but that didn’t stop him from signing with Louisiana Tech in 2016. Belton did not see playing time during his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. He recorded one tackle against LSU in 2018 and appeared in 10 games for Louisiana Tech.
Belton’s off the field career began in 2019 when he joined Louisiana Tech’s recruiting staff as an intern and in 2020 Belton was hired as a regional scout at the University of Virginia. Now Belton is headed back to his home state to join the Tigers as the team’s scouting director.
