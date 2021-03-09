LSU falls in polls after pair of losses to Oral Roberts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s only three losses and so early in the season but the LSU baseball team is sinking fast in the national rankings while the SEC has the top four teams in the nation.
Paul Mainieri’s Tigers have dropped out of one poll and fell 10 spots in two others.
“If you really analyze these two games that we lost this weekend, the first game was ... you just have to call it an aberration,” said Mainieri. “When is Jaden Hill going to go a third of an inning and give up eight runs? The game on Sunday, I knew it was going to be a nip and tuck game. We were on the verge of winning a one-to-nothing game and it just didn’t happen. You know, one tough pitch turned around the game.”
The Tigers are 9-3 overall.
