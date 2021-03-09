Louisiana greatly expands vaccine eligibility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at a news conference Tuesday, March 9, that the state of Louisiana is greatly expanding vaccine eligibility.
The new vaccine eligible group will now include all adults and some teenagers who also have certain pre-existing conditions or meet other criteria. Those specific conditions and criteria are outlined in a letter sent to a number of pharmacies so they may be prepared for the announcement.
The full list of conditions includes most diabetics, people who suffer from severe illnesses like cancer, or those with weakened immune systems, obesity, moderate to severe asthma, and even those who smoke will now be eligible.
The full list of conditions is expected to be announced Tuesday. In a letter obtained by WAFB, the new group will include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder) Type 1 diabetes mellitus
