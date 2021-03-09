HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Semifinals

HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Semifinals
Louisiana High School Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | March 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 9:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few Louisiana boys’ high school basketball teams already know they’re heading to the championship game after victories in the semifinal round.

Boys' Basketball Playoffs: Semifinals - Part 1 (3/8/21)

Class 3A (Semifinals)

  • Madison Prep 48, Carroll 32
  • St. Martinville 56, Wossman 49

Class C (Semifinals)

  • Ebarb 66, Phoenix 63
  • Simpson 58, Hornbeck 57

Division IV (Semifinals)

  • Calvary Baptist Academy 67, Riverside Academy 63
  • Crescent City 57, Country Day 53

Division V (Semifinals)

  • Family Christian Academy 47, ESA 34
  • Jehovah-Jireh 59, Grace Christian 40

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.