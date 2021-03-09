HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Semifinals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few Louisiana boys’ high school basketball teams already know they’re heading to the championship game after victories in the semifinal round.
- Madison Prep 48, Carroll 32
- St. Martinville 56, Wossman 49
- Ebarb 66, Phoenix 63
- Simpson 58, Hornbeck 57
- Calvary Baptist Academy 67, Riverside Academy 63
- Crescent City 57, Country Day 53
- Family Christian Academy 47, ESA 34
- Jehovah-Jireh 59, Grace Christian 40
