FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues throughout the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Subtle changes can be expected in our weather over the next several days with a gradual warm-up continuing and increasing cloud cover in the forecast.
Today starts out mainly sunny, but clouds will arrive this afternoon. No rain is expected though and highs will top out in the mid 70s.
You’ll likely notice muggier morning starts through the remainder of the week as lows bottom out in the upper 50s on Wednesday and low 60s from Thursday into the weekend.
Highs will climb to near or slightly above 80 degrees from Thursday into at least Saturday. The vast majority of us likely stay dry through Thursday, with small rain chances arriving for Friday and Saturday.
Best rain chances are expected late Sunday into early Monday in association with a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are likely as it moves through, with a strong storm or two not completely out of the question.
The extended forecast indicates we may get stuck in a somewhat unsettled pattern into the mid part of next week.
