DDD Director Davis Rhorer dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Davis Rhorer, the Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Downtown Development District, has died.
He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for several weeks.
Rhorer’s brother, Dr. Jim Rhorer, told The Advocate newspaper that Davis was “a steward of forward thinking for the community.” “We just appreciate the love and support that the community has shown for my brother,” he said.
A native of Baton Rouge and graduate of Catholic High School, Rhorer played a key role in various downtown development projects since the DDD was established in 1987.
His accomplishments include overseeing the Baton Rouge 2000 Plan, Baton Rouge 2000 Update, the Riverfront Development Plan, the Fourth Street Master Plan, the Capitol Park Master Plan, the New River District Master Plan, the Downtown Visitors’ Amenity Plan and the city’s comprehensive Master Plan for development, Plan Baton Rouge.
