Criminal charges dismissed against former head of La. Troopers Association

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors have dismissed the case against the former head of the Louisiana State Troopers Association who fired a shot outside that agency’s office in 2019.
David Young, 72, retired from his job as executive director of the agency after his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said Tuesday, March 9, his office carefully reviewed the facts of the case before deciding not to move forward with prosecution.
According to the incident report, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Louisiana State Troopers Association building, located on Jefferson Highway, about shots being fired on June 16, 2019.
Deputies say Young admitted to firing one shot to scare off his daughter’s boyfriend who he did not want to “come around his property.”
Before firing the shot, Young forced the man out of a vehicle at gunpoint and ordered him to lay on the ground. Young then fired a shot into the air as the man got up and ran off.
Following his retirement, the association thanked Young for his service, saying he had spent two decades fighting “vigilantly and tirelessly to protect Louisiana State Troopers and advance their interests.”
