YOUR MONEY: Best things to buy in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we begin a new month you might be reviewing your budget trying to find ways to save in March.
Sara Skirboll, the shopping expert at Retailmenot.com, shared the five categories where shoppers can save the most money this month.
Let’s start with planning a vacation. Skirboll said you can save up to 80 percent on domestic airfare in the month of March. If you follow Retailmenot’s travel deals you’ll see Spirit Airlines offering a code for 85 percent off your purchase. American Airlines offers a code for 30 percent off of your booking. If you want to rent a car for a road trip you can save some money through Hertz, Avis or Alamo.
“With all of the new travel restrictions you really want to make sure you’re reading the fine print,” said Skirboll. “Maybe you’re booking for something far in advance. Just know whether or not if you have to cancel it you may have to pay a rebooking fee or some sort of penalty fee. But again you also might not. So if you can take advantage of those 80 percent off deals I definitely recommend you do so on domestic airfare.”
If you plan on heading to a sunny destination you can also save money on sunglasses. In fact, savings of up to 36 percent off. The Retailmenot team found the deepest discounts can be found on last year’s styles as designers launch new designs. That forces retailers to clear out the old inventory to make way for the new merchandise. Shoppers can find deals like $60 off a second pair, plus 10 percent cash back from sunglass hut.
If you’re going to travel and you’re looking to upgrade your current luggage, check out away.com. The brand is offering 20 dollars off entire orders for new customers right now.
Thankfully we can start thinking about vacation because we’re moving on from winter. Unfortunately, just about two weeks ago we needed heavy duty winter gear to stay warm. If you didn’t have much to warm up with, Skirboll says now is the time to buy.
“The weather is warming up. Retailers are looking to get in their spring and summer inventory. They need to move product off the shelves. How do they do that? Clearance and sales. So winter clothing is going to be upwards of 40 percent off and even higher in some instances. Check out places like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Athleta and even The North Face. So coats and sweaters, boots, everything under the sun,” she explained.
If you happen to be a lover of luxury this is the month to buy designer clothing. Retailmenot found up to 21 percent in savings. When it comes to brand name gear that’s a decent discount. Skirboll said you’re going to find deals upwards of 21 percent off on brands like Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren, and Tory Burch.
As always before you check out make sure you do an internet search for any extra discount codes, cash back, or free shipping offers.
Sometimes it pays to shop.
